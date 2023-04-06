DuBOIS — The Life Community Church in DuBois is hosting Journey Through Jerusalem, a Good Friday come-and-go event which will take people on Jesus’ journey to the grave, according to Lead Pastor James Goodman.
The event will be held on Thursday (tonight) and Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Life Community Church.
Goodman said this is a free event focusing on Jesus’ last week of life.
“This is something for the whole family,” said Goodman. “People can come and experience what Easter is all about.”
Last year was the first time the church held the event.
“We kicked down some ideas and we came to the idea of we wanted to have four different stations to represent Easter, what Easter really represents,” said Goodman. “Easter’s really about Jesus Christ, not about a bunny and Easter eggs. It’s about his (Jesus’) resurrection. He’s come to give us life and to set us straight so we can have a relationship with him.”
Goodman said Life Community Church members wanted people to remember what this season is all about, “that He went through the suffering that He went through for us because he loved us and he rose from the dead so we can have a brand new life. So when we die, we don’t have to be in this earth. We could be with him forever. And there wouldn’t be any pain or suffering like that.”
The Life Community Church is located in the DuBois Mall complex located at 5368 Shaffer Road, DuBois.