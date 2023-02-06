KERSEY — The Women Empowering Women Education and Networking Event, an annual event celebrated in conjunction with International Women’s Day, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 8 at the Red Fern in Kersey.
“Women on the Rise” has expanded to offer even more this year, according to Shanda Kelsch, president of “Women Empowering Women Personal and Professional Development.”
“What makes this event unique is that it is not just for CEO’s or women in business,” she said. “This is an opportunity for all women to break through barriers and achieve their goals and ambitions, whether they are in the manufacturing industry, a stay-at-home-mom, climbing the corporate ladder, retired, a teacher, in military or policing, or an entrepreneur. Whatever their profession may be, Women Empowering Women events are designed for them. This year, we have expanded to offer more.”
“Women On the Rise” will include lunch; a Keynote Speaker: “Rising Through the Ranks: Balancing Family, Career and Goals” and five educational breakout sessions:
- Building Your Own Personal Brand: Being an authentic leader
- Raise Your Voice: How to be heard in the boardroom and beyond
- Power Up Your Finances: Taking control of your financial future, college through retirement
- Be Who You Are (Not Who the World Tells You to Be): Being your authentic self
- Power Up: Self defense training for women
“We have brought in some incredible speakers for this event including industry leaders in business, law, leadership, mental health, politics, finance, and more. It’s an exciting line up,” said Kelsch.
Tickets are $38 per person and can be purchased online at womenempoweringwomen.life. Seating is limited.