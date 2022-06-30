DuBOIS — Thirty teams of golfers recently took a big swing to help children with life-threatening illnesses and wounded U.S. military veterans embark on their dream adventure.
The second annual Camo Cares Golf Tournament was held at Silverwoods Golf Course in Treasure Lake June 4, organized by the Kane family of DuBois –Alexandra, Brian and John Kane, raising $9,000 for the organization.
According to its website, Camo Cares –founded in 2010 –is an all-volunteer organization that raises funds to “send kids with life-threatening illnesses and/or disabilities, as well as wounded military veterans, on their dream hunts.”
Between 2010 and 2019, Camo Cares had sponsored more than 350 “hunts,” according to www.camocares.org.
For the 10th year in a row, the Kanes then attended the Camo Cares event at the Fryburg Sportsmen’s Club June 25, where they presented these funds to the organization, and attendees have the chance to participate in a 3D archery shoot, winning hundreds of raffle prizes, play corn hole, camp and listen to stories of people and families impacted by Camo Cares and its mission, said Alexandra Kane.
Last year’s inaugural tournament in Treasure Lake raised $6,100. In 2021, Camo Cares helped two sisters, both whom were born premature and suffer from cerebral palsy, go on their “dream elk hunt” together.
“This year, Camo Cares will be taking Alexis Montez from Schertz, Texas, on a ‘dream moose hunt,’” said Kane. “Alexis was diagnosed with a malignant tumor in April 2021. She received five months of chemotherapy treatments and is currently in remission.”
Montez is also the daughter of Sgt. Robert Montez, who was severely injured in Afghanistan in 2009, said Kane. Camo Cares is sending him on a trip this year to hunt for elk.
Attendees heard from the Military Warrior Support Foundation, said Kane, an organization Camo Cares donates to annually.
“The veterans who spoke on behalf of the foundation expressed how their lives were saved by getting them involved with other veterans in their communities, and how organizations like Camo Cares make it all possible,” she said.
Brian, Alexandra and John Kane also started a new nonprofit organization in 2022, “The Hunting for Hope Foundation.”
“We plan to expand and continue to raise money for Camo Cares and other organizations like it in the future,” she said.
The Treasure Lake fundraiser grew quite a bit in its second year, adding a few more golf teams than in 2021 and more than 30 sponsors, 20 volunteers, many raffle prizes and musical entertainment following the tournament, said Kane.
Thanks to all of the local support, the Kanes were able to donate $3,000 more to Camo Cares this year.
“We are humbled and honored to take part in such an amazing cause that gives back to American heroes,” said Kane.
The Kane family extended a special “thank you” to families, friends, tournament participants, volunteers and sponsors, noting several individuals and local businesses that played a part in the fundraiser’s success.
To learn more, donate or become a Camo Cares partner, visit www.camocares.org and follow the social media pages for updates.