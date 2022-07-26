Rick Schutz driving

Rick Schutz of Rick’s Dough Boys does his burnout at Sunday’s drag races.

 Marilyn Secco

ST. MARYS — The second drag race of the year was cut short by a thunderstorm and heavy rain on Sunday at the St. Marys Municipal Airport. All of the 108 racers were able to make one pass before the storm canceled racing for the day.

