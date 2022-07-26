ST. MARYS — The second drag race of the year was cut short by a thunderstorm and heavy rain on Sunday at the St. Marys Municipal Airport. All of the 108 racers were able to make one pass before the storm canceled racing for the day.
Several vendors were set up including Anytime Lunchtime, Rick’s Doughboys, Calla’s Catering, and the Brandy Camp Creamery. Also, Elk County Search and Rescue was selling 50/50 tickets as part of a fundraiser.
Considered by many to be the mastermind of the drag races at the airport, Tom Catalone recalls that in 1997 he approached Joe Bologna, airport manager at the time, about the possibility of using the airport runway for a drag race. Bologna was receptive to the idea and discussed it with Representative Dan Surra, who contacted the Bureau of Aviation to get FAA approval and conditions of use. There was one race in 1998, followed by three races a year for the next 10 years.
From 2009 to 2018, drag races were put on hold at airports across the state because of complaints from airports. They reported that the drag racers weren’t giving money back to the airports to fix any damage to the runway done by the race cars. At the St. Marys Airport, 75 percent of the money taken in has always been given to the airport, and 25 percent is kept by the drag racing association for their expenses. A check for $10,000 was presented to the airport after the first race on June 24, which had 118 racers. St. Marys Municipal Airport is now the only state and federally funded airport in the state that has been approved for holding drag races.
Scott Pistner is one of countless volunteers who make the drag races at the airport possible. He has been performing the duties of the starter since the first race at the airport in 1998. At that time, he recalled, there was no electronic “Christmas” tree.
“It was strictly old school, with a homemade green flag that the flag girls waved to start the race, and a checkered flag at the end of the runway that was waved to indicate the winner of the race,” he said. “Winners’ names were handwritten on a card and a runner brought them to the starting line to be announced.”
Recommended Video
Eventually, the sponsors bought an electronic tree and the computer that was needed to control it. Walkie Talkies were used for communication between the starting line and the finish line. Now, the elapsed time and reaction time are recorded and printed out for the drivers.
National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) rules are followed by racers to ensure everyone’s safety.
“If a race car driver shows up in flip flops and shorts, he’s going to be told he can’t race,” Catalone said.
Cars that complete the quarter mile track in nine seconds are considered fast, and those drivers must wear a fire-retardant suit, he says. Safety of racers and spectators is of primary concern, and emergency personnel volunteer their time to be at every race, and are ready to provide a quick response, if needed. Dozens of other volunteers are needed for providing pre-publicity, selling admission tickets, parking cars, set-up and tear down, and working with race cars at the starting line.
The last drag race of the summer is scheduled for Sept. 11.