DuBOIS — A second person involved in an alleged fight that occurred in Treasure Lake over Fourth of July weekend has now been charged, according to court documents.
Joseph J. Brody, 51, of Loyalhanna, Pennsylvania, is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, a felony in the first degree; two counts of simple assault; recklessly endangering another person and cited for harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office July 8.
Following the alleged altercation on July 1, Bart Anton Thompson, 47, of Pittsburgh, was charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, a felony in the first degree; two second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, also a misdemeanor in the second degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Meholick’s office July 2.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the Sandy Township Police Department received a call on July 1 around 11:09 p.m., reporting that Brody had been stabbed while at a camp on Lynyard Lane in Treasure Lake. The caller said he was being transported to the hospital by two other men in a pickup truck.
Police located the men at the front gate of Treasure Lake. After observing Brody’s injuries, they requested that EMS expedite their response for him, as he was bleeding profusely and losing consciousness from wounds to his head/neck area, according to the affidavit of probable cause. EMS arrived and transported Brody to Penn Highlands DuBois where he underwent emergency surgery for serious bodily injuries.
Recommended Video
Police interviewed the witness who drove the victim to the front gate, who said that he was at his camp, located on Cornfish Cay Lane, when Brody’s wife pulled into his driveway, asking frantically that someone help her husband, who had a serious cut to his neck. The driver said he observed Brody slumped over in the passenger seat in an unstable condition. He and his friend drove the victim to the front gate. The woman told him that the victim got into a physical altercation with Thompson, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with police, Brody’s wife said that she and Brody, Thompson and friends were hanging out when they started “playing around” and throwing water at each other. She said she saw Thompson grab a beer and dump it over Brody’s head, then the two started wrestling around. She then went inside of the camper momentarily, and when she came back out, someone was trying to separate the two men, and Brody had an injury to his neck.
Thompson told police that he and Brody were fighting when Brody allegedly struck him several times in the face with a closed fist. He said entering into the fight was of mutual consent. Thompson’s right eye was swollen, and it was later determined he suffered an orbital bone fracture, requiring surgery. He was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois.
Brody and Thompson’s preliminary hearings are set for Aug. 12 at Meholick’s office.