ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District and the St. Marys Public Library partnered for the second annual Reading Under the Lights event Friday, where children and families celebrated their love for reading.
Ellen Stolarski, St. Marys Area Middle School librarian, said around 50 participants attended the event at Dutch Country Stadium.
“The goal was to promote family reading, and to help us come together as a community,” she said.
Families from each SMASD building and Elk County Catholic School attended, said Stolarski.
This year’s theme was “Reading Towards Our Future.”
“Not only is it nice to bring us together, but we know research shows us the best way to keep growing, and keep our brain in shape, is by reading for fun,” she said. “By modeling it as a family and community event, we are showing students that reading is important and valued by the people they care about.”
Reading Under the Lights welcomed several guest readers, including Andrew Mohney, manager of Tablespoons Cafe and Deli, Elk County District Attorney Beau Grove, Dan Meyer from Century Custom Homes and Garages, Amanda Albers from Amphenol, and Amanda Balon of Big Maple Family Farm, said Stolarski.
Lori Jordan, library elementary teacher for the district, was promoting different careers during classes at South, Fox and Bennetts Valley schools prior to the event.
“We wanted students to feel like they had a choice, or a hand, in planning this,” Jordan noted.
This is why students were surveyed about the careers.
“I explained about 16 different careers –telling them what the field was, what skills are involved, and some different jobs in those fields,” she said.
SMPL Director Leslie Swope said it is always enjoyable celebrating kids who love to read.
“The timing of the event, in spring, is important to help combat the summer slide,” Swope explained. “Many parents don’t realize that their children’s reading ability will decline in the summer without regular reading.”
Each child was also able to pick out a free book to keep, which encourages them to read when school is out, Swope said.
Quoting the “Kids and Family Reading Report,” Swope said 93 percent of kids say their favorite books are ones they are able to pick themselves, and 92 percent of kids “say they are more likely to finish reading a book they chose themselves.”