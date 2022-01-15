KERSEY — Kersey woman Lisa Harvey, who has nearly 17 years of experience in the professional body piercing business, prides herself on giving the best individualized service possible, reaching clients throughout the Tri-County area and beyond.
Lisa opened “Slip On Appeal” in 2005, remaining in the St. Marys location until 2018. The current shop at 200 Toby Road in Kersey is just down the road from Harvey’s home.
Prior to piercings, Lisa had a successful clothing store with name-brand clothing for a lesser cost, she said. She also sold belly-button rings along with the clothing, and began receiving requests for other types of rings, noticing a need for body jewelry.
Lisa was skeptical at first, but open minded to the idea of becoming a piercing artist. She began teaching herself the process, studying the safest and most sterile methods possible to keep customers in safe hands, learning all about autoclaves, ultrasonic cleaners and basic cleanliness in a professional body piercing shop.
Already knowing basic anatomy, she dove into the body piercing world, making one of her main goals to gain the trust of her customers and provide genuine care during and after the piercing process.
She was aware of the danger of the line of work, and didn’t take it lightly, said Lisa, teaching herself everything as time went on.
Every detail counts, since every body is different – including how far apart piercings are, the sizes of studs and rings, etc.
A huge part of what she does, Lisa said, is education – ensuring that clients are aware how to properly take care of their piercings. Considering herself an “after-care specialist,” she also provides detailed after-care instructions for clients, even doing after-hours emergency calls, offering to meet people where they are.
She is there to fix the issue, not just sell a product, Lisa said.
Piercings and jewelry can also be confidence-boosters for people, she said, and it feels good to make others feel good about themselves.
Earning her good reputation, Lisa has worked through many facets of her life, including having her baby girl, Violet, whom she brought to work with her, and even endured having a five-pound tumor removed.
Special orders are also a big part of the business. Lisa offers a massive selection of jewelry for purchase in the shop, with shelves and walls lined with countless different options for clients.
She makes the business personal and individual, forming connections and asking about people’s lives. Her shop chair even becomes a “therapy chair” for some, she says.
Building her business from the ground up, Lisa has pierced generations of families. Clients who have trusted her in the past now bring their children there, too.
Some may come in nervous and scared prior to a piercing, said Lisa, and it’s her job to make them feel at ease.
“I treat them like they are my child,” she said.
Lisa receives clients from many other areas, including Bradford, Punxsutawney, DuBois, Brookville and Clearfield, she said.
Experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic was definitely different for Lisa, since only one client could come in at a time. The wait for piercings would be up to three hours, which precluded the transition to welcoming appointments after years of being “walk-in only.”
It’s very important to Lisa to treat everyone the same. One thing SOA is known for is posting photos on Facebook of every customer’s new piercing for exposure. She also has a YouTube channel, where she posts “piercing mix episodes,” so that people can see the professional process.
A possible long-term goal for Lisa would be to start a piercing school.
The shop is closed Sunday-Tuesday. Both walk-ins and scheduled appointments are welcome Wednesday-Saturday. Visit Slip On Appeal on Facebook. Call 814-885-6002 for more information.