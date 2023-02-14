HARRISBURG — Three state senators are working to honor the annual THON fundraiser led by Penn State students to support families affected by childhood cancer.
Senators Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35), Cris Dush (R-25) and Scott Martin (R-13) introduced a resolution Monday designating the week of February 13-19 as “THON Week” in Pennsylvania and honoring the work of the 16,500 Penn State student volunteers who make the fundraiser possible.
THON provides both emotional and financial support for families who benefit from the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. As the largest student-run philanthropy effort in the world, THON has raised $240 million to help 4,800 families since its creation in 1973.
The year-long fundraiser culminates in a 46-hour dance marathon that will take place February 17-19 at the Bryce Jordan Center. A livestream of the event is available at https://thon.org/livestream.
THON raised more than $13 million in 2022 alone.
“This resolution serves as a token of appreciation to the students who have dedicated countless hours to raise funds for families affected by childhood cancer,” said Langerholc, who represents Clearfield County.
“Courage, Wisdom, Honesty and Strength – these are the four character qualities found in every Four Diamonds child. I’ve heard a lot about how special THON is to a lot of people in the Penn State community. The amount of money THON has successfully raised is immense, but the hope that THON has given to pediatric cancer patients and their families is impossible to measure,” said Dush, who represents part of Jefferson County and all of Elk County. “It’s an honor to introduce a resolution that recognizes an event with such a profound impact and reputation. I am very excited to experience my first THON and learn more about what makes THON so special from all the students who work so hard to make it happen!”
“Over the past several years, we have made tremendous progress in making new resources available to help our young cancer warriors and their families, but the fight isn’t over,” Martin said. “I am proud of each and every young person who has contributed throughout the year to making THON a success and reminding families affected by pediatric cancer that they are not in this fight alone.”
After the redistricting process in 2022, Langerholc and Dush both now also represent parts of Centre County. Martin, who represents Lancaster and Berks counties, has been heavily involved in pediatric cancer issues in recent years, including authoring laws to provide new resources for research and treatment.