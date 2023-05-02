BENEZETTE — For the first time, the Elk County Senior Envirothon competition was held at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette on April 26. And, in an unusual twist, it was held indoors this year.
Elk County Conservation District Watershed Technician Micaela Lefever said the competition is typically held at the St. Marys Sportsmen’s Club, allowing the students to be outdoors all day long.
Due to the registration date being earlier, the Senior Envirothon was also held earlier this year. Students took their tests indoors due to cooler weather, said Lefever.
“We are very thankful for the help of the Visitor’s Center and for them allowing us to host the event there,” she said.
The Envirothon is a national scholastic competition that tests student knowledge on natural resources, she explained. Schools complete at a local, county-wide level. The winner of the county competition will advance to states at Camp Mount Luther in Mifflinburg May 24.
“Each team is made up of five students who work together to complete their tests. The students are tested on aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife, soils, and a current issue topic that is changed yearly,” Lefever explained.
This year, the topic was “adapting to a changing climate.”
Attending to administer the tests was Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission waterways conservation officers, Pennsylvania Game Commission game wardens, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources forester and Natural Resource Conservation Service personnel.
“It is a great opportunity for the students to meet these people working in our community and provides the students with an opportunity to learn about their jobs, since careers of these types could be of interest to these students,” said Lefever.
Eight teams competed in total, she said, with Elk County Catholic, St. Marys and Ridgway high schools represented.
“Overall, students did very well this year,” Lefever said.
The winning team was from St. Marys Area High School — Liam Brem, Tylor Hansen, Maura Caskey, Kara Hanslovan and Caitlin Blessel. Team advisors were Jamie Caskey and Emma Leithner.
“This team had the highest overall score in addition to the highest score in aquatics and current issue,” said Lefever.
In second place, also from St. Marys Area High School — Matthew Wehler, Jenna D’Amore, Killian Ramsey, Rosa DePrater and Shannon Kaiser.
“The second place team had the highest scores in wildlife, soils, and forestry. It was a close competition –there was only a six-point difference between first and second place,” said Lefever.
Students received a T-shirt, and the winning team members received a set of binoculars and a certificate. Their name will also be engraved on the traveling Envirothon trophy.
“In addition to these prizes, the highest scoring wildlife and aquatics teams received a prize from the PA Game Commission and the PA Fish and Boat Commission,” said Lefever.
In addition to its efforts hosting this competition, the Elk County Conservation District also thanks the donors who made this event possible, and sponsors: Domtar Corp., Eastern Sintered Alloys, Metco Industries, Quala-Die and Rebco, as well as Benezette Hotel for providing pizza for students and staff.