REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) welcomed Steve Sensebaugh as its new digital media instructor at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Sensebaugh grew up in Strongstown, and now lives in Reynoldsville.
His background in the field is extensive, starting with studying digital media technology at the Indiana County Technology Center, then furthering his studies at DuBois Business College for the “John Russo Movie Making Program,” said Sensebaugh.
He then created his own videography, photography and graphic design freelance business, which he continues to do freelance videography for weddings, commercials and live streaming.
Sensebaugh was even a production assistant on the television series “Breaking Amish” and “Return to Amish,” and has worked on some Hollywood sets, he said, having competed in 48-hour film projects and in local film festivals, grabbing several awards for films.
His past positions, says Sensebaugh, have helped prepare him for his new role at Jeff Tech.
“I am able to teach the students skills that I have learned while working in the digital media industry,” he said. “Also, studying the digital media program while still in high school helps me pass on the skills that I learned to my current students.
“I feel I have the skills and knowledge to be able to teach these students new skills that they never knew they could do.”
This includes helping students learn hands-on skills that will drive them toward success in their lives, Sensebaugh added.
Intending to bring a “fun and rewarding atmosphere” into the classroom, Sensebaugh says he plans to bring in guest speakers from the industry.
“I want my students to work with local businesses on digital marketing for that specific business, to help prepare them for the world,” he said.
There are several different projects, such as music, videos, commercials, movie posters, websites and more, that he hopes to incorporate into the Jeff Tech classroom.
Thus far, his time at Jeff Tech has been an extremely positive experience.
“This isn’t a job – this is something I can see myself doing for the rest of my life,” he said. “The staff is a family, and we want the best for the students.”