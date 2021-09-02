BROCKWAY – Twenty years after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, organizers of “A Concert of Remembrance” at St. Tobias Church hope that music and poetry can help Americans reflect on the event that changed the United States.
The Brockway event is primarily organized by Barbara Warmbier Whitehouse of Ridgway and Rev. Christopher McClosky of Brockway Presbyterian Church, with help from many others. The goal of the group is to help refocus members of the community on 9/11, especially as the passage of time has softened the emotions of the event.
For Whitehouse, the marking of 9/11 is itself a tradition.
“I did a first anniversary event in Ridgway,” Whitehouse said. “And the church was full, and people were standing in the parking lot. Then I did it the fifth. And then I did one on the 10th. At the 15th anniversary, I did an event at the DuBois Presbyterian Church because I was the music director there. I think it needs to be done. It’s like Pearl Harbor – we can never forget.”
Whitehouse is currently a member of Brockway Presbyterian Church, and she and Rev. McClosky started planning the event back in January.
“What really got us thinking was the insurrection [on January 6],” Whitehouse said. “It made us so angry. You can’t have that happen after people [on Flight 93] killed themselves to protect the Capitol Building.”
“There has been a changing sentiment of what it means to be an American, and what it means to stand together, despite political differences,” McClosky added. “After the 9/11 attack, there was the greatest coming together of Americans that I’ll ever experience in my lifetime. While we might disagree and have differences, our shared nationhood should come first and be preserved.”
Whitehouse and McClosky were at different stages of life when 9/11 happened, but like most Americans who were alive at the time, they remember exactly where they were and what they were doing.
“As with all tragedies and all pain, time has a tendency to lead to forgetting and a diminished understanding of what that event was,” McClosky said. “We have a generation born now who will truly never understand the events of that day, just like I will never truly understand the events of Pearl Harbor. It’s not only a reminder of those of us who live through it, it will be a reminder to those who grew up in the wake of it. Those events shaped the world of those who grew up in the Age of the War on Terror.”
Planning for the event has kept Whitehouse and McClosky busy. Since a previous article ran in the Courier-Express, the event has fully taken shape.
“We have added instrumentalists since the event was first announced,” Whitehouse said.
Gloria Almquist-Shull is a longtime collaborator with Whitehouse and is a co-director of the event. She will help lead the 35-voice pick-up choir, bringing in voices from a lot from the Village Voices, the Concert Choir of Elk County and Treasure Lake Church.
“We have a mixture of folks who love to sing, and it’s really a special concert remembering 20 years ago,” Almquist-Shull said.
Dr. Paul Fehrenbach, who taught music at the Penn State DuBois campus for 27 years, joined up to do a violin solo and lend his talents to creating some of the musical moods of the evening.
“When Barbara called and asked me to do a violin solo, I had to think of a song to perform,” Fehrenbach said. “Then ‘An Ashokan Farewell’ by Jay Unger came to mind. It’s not a sad song, but it’s melancholy. But then I thought I needed more, and I started thinking of some patriotic hymn that might fit with that song, and ‘The Battle Hymn of the Republic’ came to mind. Once I figured out those two songs, the music was easy to do.”
Fehrenbach did a slightly different arrangement of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” more of a softer march of the song than the traditional bombastic music. He will play on guitar while a piano leads the music. Instead of bringing in a full choir, they paired it down to a tenor and a baritone, hoping to keep the familiar song, but give it a new focus and make it seem fresh to the listeners.
“I think music is the medium to bring out emotions,” Fehrenbach said. “The melodies, I think, speak to your heart. It’s been 20 years, and I think 9/11 has faded in a lot of people’s minds. I think this is what we need to bring it back into the foreground.”
Fehrenbach said that Whitehouse is mixing a lot of styles of music and poetry to help people remember 9/11 and look at it differently.
The program begins with the Pledge of Allegiance, then prayers, and then poetry about the day. Rev. Stephen Fair of Faith United Church of Ridgway and St. John Lutheran Church of Johnsonburg is preparing his poetry readings to create a sense of reverence for the people who went into the collapsing buildings to help people in need. Some of the music chosen is to create a sense of introspection. Flute and piano music, violins, a women’s chorus, and “Taps” played with flute echo will round out the event.
Whitehouse and McClosky are both hoping to find a way to have the 20th anniversary event transcend looking backwards at 2001, but also to bring people together in the present, and act as a catalyst for action in the future.
“My hope is that St. Tobias will packed, and half of them will be people who are younger and had a different experience than those of us who were adults when it happened,” Whitehouse said. “I hope that it will give people a better understanding now of what happened then.”
“Part of this concert is to recapture the sacredness of a moment that shaped the psyche of people in the past, present and have yet to be born,” McClosky added. “Part of unity is having a shared story. This event is part of the story that makes our nation, because what is a nation but the shared story? As a unified people, we can work together to build the foundational blocks to push ourselves into a new age, and we can overcome the trials and tribulations we will face in the future.”
The 9/11 Concert of Remembrance will be held at St. Tobias Church in Brockway at 1:30 p.m.