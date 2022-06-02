DuBOIS — The celebration of the City of DuBois’ Sesquicentennial will take place this weekend in the city park on Friday night and downtown DuBois on Saturday.
In honor of “150 Years of Community Pride,” the celebration is being organized by members of the DuBois Area Historical Society, along with friends and community support.
“The DuBois Area Historical Society was proud to be given the lead to plan the Sesquicentennial celebration for the 150th year of the founding of what is now known as the City of DuBois,” said President Ruth Gregori. “From logging to coal mining and railroads, DuBois has a rich history as to how it was formed.”
Gregori said the DuBois Area Historical Society is also celebrating the 40th year of its founding in 1982.
“We invite everyone to join us on June 3rd and 4th as we celebrate 150 years of the City of DuBois,” said Gregori.
The list of activities planned during the celebration include the following:
June 3Official opening ceremony at the Edward Cherry Amphitheater in the DuBois City park beginning at 6:30 p.m. Both local and state officials are expected to speak at that time. Also, there will be a citation presentation from state Rep. Mike Armanini. A street dance will be held from 7-10 p.m. Friday in the same location.
June 4From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, there will be food and craft vendors, and a Wheels of Yesteryear Cruise-In on West Long Avenue in downtown DuBois. There will also be live music provided by Tango Jam and a strolling Barbershop Quartet.
Also on Saturday, the historical society, in conjunction with the DuBois Sesquicentennial Committee, will be offering First Day USPS 150th logo cover cancellation envelopes. A representative of the DuBois Brady Station Post Office will be at the historical society from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. to cancel First Day envelopes. The price of the envelope is $3 at the society and $7 if they ship the envelopes to an address. Orders can be sent to the DuBois Area Historical Society at PO Box 401, DuBois, PA 15801.