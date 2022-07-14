KERSEY — Several improvements have been made to the Elk County Fairgrounds in Kersey, just in time for this year’s fair, which is set for Aug. 9-13.
Elk County Fair Board Treasurer Rita Gerber said these upgrades are thanks to Bedford Grange Mutual Insurance Co., the Elk County Community Foundation, Elk County Commissioners and a dedicated executive board.
The roof on the exhibit hall has been replaced, which is essential, said Gerber, as it houses all of the fair participants’ hard work from throughout the year.
“We needed to protect their fair entries,” she said. “Our old roof was badly in need of a replacement.”
This roof is thanks to Bedford Grange Mutual Insurance Co. and several community grants.
A storm also blew half of the roof off of the fairgrounds’ frequently-used stage, said Gerber, which was an unexpected project as well.
New electrical services for vendors have also been installed.
“Our vendors will appreciate being able to just plug right in to our new services. Jonathan Updyke replaced all the old boxes with smaller, weatherproof ones,” Gerber noted.
The fairgrounds also has new LED lighting on the midway, she continued, which makes it easier to navigate. The LED lighting, along with paving the midway, will make mobility easier for everyone, including people with wheelchairs and strollers.
Gerber noted that Alyssa Dobson and Amy Dorsey worked hard to secure funding for this, and also thanked the businesses who supported the project.
New to the Elk County Fair this year will be a “Veteran’s Night” on Thursday, Aug. 11, where all veterans with ID are admitted for free.
“We are having our same carnival, only we have increased the amount of rides,” said Gerber.
The fair board also brought back Mobile Glass Blowers, First Bite Fishing and added cowboy mounted shooters “Stagecoach Outriders.” Also new will be the sprint car races with power wheels races.
“We are always open to area groups and organizations to help improve and grow our fair,” she noted.
To see the full schedule of events, visit www.elkcountyfair.wordpress.com.