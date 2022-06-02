KERSEY — State police in Ridgway are looking for more information regarding the reported theft of several items from a Cuneo Road property in Fox Township.
The incident, which occurred around 2 p.m. on May 24, involved the theft of fuel from a skid steer, valued at $100; fuel from a Ford dump truck, $200; fuel from a skid steer, $100; power concrete screen, $400; hammer drill, $150; copper pipe, $60; three hitch pins, $300; tribal hitch, $50; D-ring hitch, $40, one yellow and one red gas can, $10 and a T-post value pack, $120, according to the police report.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.