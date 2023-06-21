DuBOIS — Sandy Township Supervisor Kevin Salandra, at Monday’s meeting, addressed comments made to him personally about the township petitioning Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas to seek a stay in the consolidation process with the City of DuBois.
“The overwhelming majority of the people understood why we did it and were in favor of it,” said Salandra. “Some people questioned it, and I guess I’d just like to say, we don’t have good information. We don’t know what the numbers are ... at the city, and I don’t know how in good conscience that we can say we want to put an addition on the city building or an addition on a fire hall or build a new fire hall without knowing what our revenues and expenses actually are. What the board decided was we need to have those numbers before we can make good decisions going forward.”
Salandra said some people have said to him to just use the numbers as they are now and change them later.
“That’s hard to do after you commit to a contract or commit to a building project, and I think that would be a bad decision,” said Salandra. “I just kind of wanted to explain to the community why we (supervisors) did what we did. I think we’ve explained it before, but by the number of questions that I’ve had, it doesn’t seem like some people have understood it or understand the rationale and what we’re thinking. But we just want to have good numbers so we can make good decisions and not burden our taxpayers with something that happened at the city.
“Or maybe there’s more money there than we thought and we can do a better addition or a better fire station,” said Salandra. “We don’t want to shortchange ourselves, either. So we’re really just ... trying to get time to wait until we have good information so we can make good decisions.”
“Kevin touched on the same comments that I received,” said Supervisor Mark Sullivan. “Once we explained to the public why we took the action that we did, everyone that I talked to understood that position.”
“You guys pretty much said, I mean we’re just waiting for a clearer picture on everything to see which way to go here in the long run,” said Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers.
On June 1, the township supervisors filed the complaint in Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas as a result of charges filed on March 20 against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions using public accounts, and the subsequent “financial uncertainty” within the neighboring municipality.
Suplizio, 63, has been placed on paid administrative leave by the city after being charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.
The township, according to the complaint, still intends to move forward with the consolidation and “not subvert the will of the voters.” However, first the township wants the criminal investigation and forensic audit to resolve the uncertainties of the city’s finances.
At the June 12 city council meeting, Solicitor Toni Cherry was given authorization to defend the city in the lawsuit.
The complaint, which lists the township as the plaintiff and the city as the defendant, states that the city has 20 days to defend against the claims set forth in the pages of the lawsuit.
During the public comment portion of the supervisors’ meeting, David Rupprecht asked how the process will work now that the petition has been filed in the court.
“It’s pretty much that they (city) get their side, too, because we had to put it in that way, and they have to come back with facts like to dispute what we’ve put in there is factual,” said Beers. “Then the judge will look at it and see which way to go if it’s just a stay or if there’s not enough factual information that we presented ... I mean it’s all pretty much new because it’s never been done here in the state. So we’re waiting to hear back. I think she (Cherry) had until this week to put her information in.”
“Fifteen days after we filed, the city has to respond,” said Sullivan. He noted that the city has choices — to do nothing, they could join in the petition, “but they are going to oppose it.”
Supervisor Barry Abbott did not make any comments regarding the consolidation lawsuit, while Sam Mollica was excused from the meeting.