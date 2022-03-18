RIDGWAY — Among the highlights of the Elk County Commissioners meeting on March 15 was the announcement of the Spring 2022 Mini Grant Awards, with a total of $49,772.99 being paid from the Act 13 General Account as follows:
- Toby Creek Watershed Association was awarded $5,000 to replace the main pump for acid mine drainage treatment.
- LEC/CEC was awarded $2,500 for wood carvings to be placed along West Creek Rail Trail.
- Jones Township Municipal Authority was awarded $4,500 to purchase four grinder pumps.
- Ridgway Free Public Library was awarded $5,000 to install handicapped access and emergency exit signs and lights.
- Ridgway Township Municipal Authority was awarded $4,500 to inspect, repair and paint the interior and exterior of three water tanks.
- Elk County Fair was awarded $5,000 for paving the walkway through the midway to improve handicapped access.
- Tri-County Rails to Trails was awarded $5,000 from account 136 of the Greenways Account for resurfacing five miles of trail by June 1, 2022.
- St. Marys Municipal Airport Authority was awarded $2,500 to replace drainage system around hangars 5, 6, and 7 with 400 feet of ditch, catch basin, culverts, ramp repairs, etc.
- Ridgway Police Department was awarded $2,500 to replace/update 30-year-old pants, shirts, jackets and patches.
- Shamrock Football was awarded $4,912.99 to purchase a 12-foot by 24-foot shed, 10 tons of 2B limestone, railroad ties and fan.
- Johnsonburg Municipal Authority was awarded $3,360 to replace the hydrant in front of Johnsonburg Community Center.
- Friends of Twin Lakes was awarded $2,500 to replace the roof on the bathhouse in Lower Loop.
- Ridgway Rifle Club was awarded $2,500 to pave three handicapped spots plus a new sidewalk.
- Johnsonburg Borough was awarded $5,000 to replace drainage pipe from Hill Street to Ash Street and 3 additional inlets.