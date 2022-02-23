RIDGWAY — A local sewer line replacement and code enforcement topics were highlights of Monday evening's Ridgway Borough Council meeting.
Council voted to approve the lowest bid for the sewer line replacement project, with Bison Construction of Fairmont City coming at $252,535.
By law, council has to go with the lowest bidder, contingent upon reviewal of the borough engineer. However, some council members were apprehensive, such as Ralph Dussia and Brett Kemmer, who would rather go with the local company Continental Construction of Ridgway, which bid at $287,298.
Kemmer noted he had concerns about "past performance" with Bison Construction. Ridgway Borough Manager Mike Handley responded that any time the borough has called on this company, they have not been let down.
Apparently, sanitation packer vehicles are in much more demand than they had realized, said Handley. Ridgway Borough posted two trucks on the "Municibid" website.
"Both exceeded our expectations," he said of the bids.
The first 2013 truck's highest bid was $59, 200, and the second, a 2008 packer sanitation truck, sold for $40,000, when the borough requested $3,000, said Handley.
Purchased by out-of-state independent garbage companies, Handley said the borough is bringing in around $100,000 on these sales, money he suggests could be set aside for a leaf collection machine in the future.
Code enforcement/projects
Ridgway Borough Manager Mike Handley gave an update on code enforcement, which concerns building, zoning, blight control, property maintenance and other duties.
A property maintenance employee has been approved to monitor and cite people for things like high grass, no snow removal, etc. Handley is interviewing potential fits right now, and hopes to have someone hired by March.
"We want to try to continue to instill pride in the community," he said of the Community Standard Ticketing Ordinance.
Recently focused on residential roof permits, and gaining feedback from the state, Handley told council that residential roof permits are actaully not inspected by the state or the borough. Some people apply for them, and some don't.
Only structural changes require a permit, said Handley. These residential roof permits ultimately take up more administration and enforcement time, when they are not required.
Council approved to drop the residential roof permits and the $10 fee.
Elk County will soon be receiving bids for ADA ramps installation projects by Ridgway Area Middle-High School, Handley said.
The borough's flood mitigation study will be due in May to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). Handley explained they will be applying for a grant for an engineering study, which ultimately determines if their flood mitigation efforts are worth it.
Ridgway Borough was awarded a $19,600 grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for the Clarion-Little Toby Trail extension, moving from Portland Mills Road to Johnsonburg. Handley asked that the resolution be updated, so the current borough manager has the authority to administer the grant. It was approved.