BROOKVILLE — Douglas Poole, formerly of Punxsutawney and Mahaffey, was sentenced May 12 by Judge John Foradora on multiple charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and other related sexual assault charges, according to a press release from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
Judge Foradora handed down an aggregate sentence of 90 to 180 years in a state correctional facility.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett said he is “very pleased with the sentence and the measure of justice that it provided for the victim in the case.”
Burkett tried Poole in front of a jury on Nov. 21-22, where he was found guilty of all 61 charges.
Burkett thanks his county detectives, Jeff Lee, Dave Ray and William Craddock, and detective Brian Andrekovich of the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department for their work on the case.