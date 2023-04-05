RIDGWAY — Along with fellow organizations and agencies around the country, CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse) of Ridgway has kicked off its awareness and education efforts in light of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April.
April 2023 marks the 22nd anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). This year's theme is "Drawing Connections: Prevention Demands Equity," according to www.nomore.org. The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) coordinates the SAAM campaign in April, aiming to "educate and engage the public in addressing this widespread issue."
There are countless options for individuals, businesses, organizations, etc., looking to get involved in local SAAM efforts, said CAPSEA Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant and Direct Services Supervisor Denise Michalowski.
Various businesses in Elk and Cameron counties have thus far agreed to participate in "Paint the Town Teal," which entails decorating their store windows, or promoting a teal item for sale, said Michalowski, including The Creative Cup, House to Home, the Salvation Army Service Center and Nicole's Hair Lounge - all in Ridgway; Sugar Momma's Bakery, Saint Marys Nutrition and Rather B Embroidery - all in St. Marys; and the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce and Cameron County Nutrition in Emporium.
Businesses are still encouraged to participate, and can call CAPSEA at 814-772-3838.
Teal is the awareness color for showing support of sexual assault survivors.
"Teal symbolizes trust, devotion and healing, all of which play an important role in SAAM," CAPSEA wrote on its Facebook page Tuesday, April 4, when staff members are shown sporting teal-colored apparel for "Teal and Denim Day."
There are activities new to the SAAM initiative this year, said Michalowski, including bingo cards, which include challenges like "Take a picture in front of a teal-colored storefront," and "Donate to an organization working to end sexual assault," as well as the CAPSEA coloring contest. Staff will vote on their favorites at the end of April.
Bingo cards and coloring pages will be available through CAPSEA's Facebook and Instagram pages, at area businesses participating in "Paint the Town Teal," and at 9 S. Mill Ave. in Ridgway.
Completed bingo cards may be dropped off at 9 S. Mill Ave., or participants can take a photo of their pages and send it to CAPSEA's social media sites. Pictures of coloring pages can also be texted to 814-245-6172 or emailed to atyler@capsea.net.
CAPSEA staff members will also be doing "Chalk the Walk" again, decorating sidewalks with chalk art and messages to show support of sexual assault survivors. The date for this is yet to be determined.
"We will invite the community to participate in this and show their artwork and support via social media," said Michalowski.
More awareness in April
Throughout the month of April, awareness tables will be set up at Elk County libraries, including Wilcox, Johnsonburg, St. Marys and Ridgway. The displays will feature a decorated table and books, as well as CAPSEA brochures and resources for patrons.
"Our goal is to enable our community members to learn about the free and confidential services that are available to survivors and their loved ones: counseling, accompaniment in hospitals, legal assistance and compensation, to name a few," said Michalowski.
Books can include several topics like self-care, relationships and managing trauma and mental health.
Materials will also display CAPSEA hotlines, the website, quick facts and all of its services available.
"A Window Between Worlds" free healing workshops are scheduled at area locations throughout the month:
- Wednesday, April 5 at The Creative Cup, 239 Main St. in Ridgway, 5-7:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 18 at House to Home, 315 Center St. in Ridgway, 6-8 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 25 at the St. Marys Public Library, 127 Center St. in St. Marys, 4-7 p.m.
Each workshop features a different healing art project. Supplies are included. Donations are welcomed.
Follow CAPSEA on Facebook and visit www.capsea.org.