ST. MARYS — St. Marys City Council members heard about projects the Shade Tree Commission is hoping to work on in the near future during Monday evening’s meeting.
Gail Shturtz, chairwoman of the commission, said members are in charge of maintaining all trees in the City of St. Marys, including at all of its four parks.
The main topic of the presentation was Kaulmont Park, which serves the east side of St. Marys. About 150 children and families can benefit from opportunities provided there, said Shturtz.
“We feel that there is a need to do some improvements in Kaulmont Park,” she said. “That would be outside of our yearly tasks. It’s something that would be beyond what we normally do.”
The park has become somewhat rundown, said Shturtz, and is “not very welcoming.”
About 10 years ago, a substantial grant helped the commission install about 20 trees at Kaulmont Park, which came from a commercial grower.
The pond at the park, priorly used for ice skating, looks more so like a wetland area now. There is also a walking path that surrounds the pond, said Shturtz.
It would be ideal, said Shturtz, to also improve the walking path or change its location.
They would also like to work on the signage, she said. The STC has used metal signs when installing “memory trees” in other St. Marys parks, which seem to hold up better over the years.
“For the existing trees, and new trees, we would like to improve mulching, or use a mulching ring,” said Shturtz, noting that this prevents damage from weed-eating.
The slideshow showed photos of the park, what is left of its walking path, possibilities for a new park entrance, etc.
Another issue is the invasive species that continue to encroach onto the park, which need removed, said Shturtz.
Travis Wingard, a Master Watershed Steward with Penn State Extension, provided suggestions to the STC, such as getting rid of Kaulmont Park’s dead trees and moving playground equipment away from the water areas, said Shturtz.
The commission is hoping to work alongside the Penn State Extension’s Master Gardeners group and collaborate with the City of St. Marys Recreation Board on these improvements.
Members don’t want to spend funds to remove the current Kaulmont Park trees, Shturtz said, until they see the big picture for the park’s future.
Solicitor Tom Wagner noted that Kaulmont Park is also a potential trailhead site for the West Creek Recreational Trail.
“We have been working on that very gradually over the last several years,” he said.