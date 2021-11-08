ST. MARYS — The Shade Tree Commission of St. Marys had two diseased trees on the Diamond removed over the weekend.
Secretary/Treasurer Cly Hornung said the STC noticed in early summer that these trees were not in ideal condition. Each of the two trees are located in the opposite corners of the Diamond.
"There were numerous branches, especially near the top, that had almost no leaves," she said.
The STC does many things, including keeping track of the city's tree inventory, and keeping track of maintenance, including the identifying and removal of any trees in need of attention.
Toby Herzing, DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) consultant to the STC, inspects the trees, and at times involves additional experts, she said.
Due to the infestation of the Emerald Ash Borer, it was determined the trees don't have potential for survival, said Hornung.
According to the Emerald Ash Borer Information Network website, it is an exotic beetle discovered in 2002.
"The adult beetles nibble on ash foliage but cause little damage. The larvae feed on the inner bark of ash trees, disrupting the tree's ability to transport water and nutrients," it says.
Since the discovery of the EAB, it has killed "hundreds of millions of ash trees" in North America, and as of 2018, is found in 35 states, according to www.emeraldashborer.info.
The pest's scientific name is "Agrilus Planipennis Fairmaire," said Hornung, and it was accidentally imported to North America from Asia and Eastern Russia.
The EAB is dangerous to the ash tree population, healthy or unhealthy, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
After being advised the trees needed to come down, the STC decided to do this in late fall, when the leaves are off, said Hornung.
"Because the trees are on the Diamond, and an integral part of this beautiful city space, this project has been designed to provide appropriate replacement plantings," she added.
After removal, the diseased trees leave a "tall trunk," which, along with the root system of the trees, is removed as well.
"This process will prepare the site for planting of appropriate replacement trees in the same location in spring of 2022," Hornung said.
The trees were removed on Nov. 6, and the plan is to remove the trunks and roots on Nov. 14.