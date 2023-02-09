CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder has announced her intentions to run for reelection to her post in the 2023 municipal election.
Shaffer Snyder, who won election to the position in 2019, has nearly 30 years of experience as coroner and deputy coroner in both Clearfield and Jefferson counties. She is seeking the Republican nomination.
“My first three years as Clearfield County’s coroner have been a seamless transition from my time as acting coroner,” Shaffer Snyder said. “The volume of work for my team has increased yearly. Our office provides many other services in addition to investigating all deaths that occur in Clearfield County.”
Since being elected, Shaffer Snyder has received and reviewed 1,923 cremation authorizations and 1,600 hospice and healthcare facility deaths.
Over the first three years as Clearfield County Coroner, Shaffer Snyder and her team have investigated a total of 913 deaths, including 650 natural deaths, 205 accidental deaths, 49 suicides and five homicides. In that same timeframe, there have been 72 drug overdoses in the county. Four deaths over the three-year period have been listed as “undetermined cause of death.”
“It’s been very rewarding to provide these services to the residents of Clearfield County,” Shaffer Snyder said. “Despite my decades of experience, my team and I continue to learn skills and ways of making this service more effective and efficient for the taxpayers.”
Prior to taking office in 2020, Shaffer Snyder was appointed by the Clearfield County Commissioners in January 2018 to fulfill the unexpired term of the former coroner. She had also been deputy coroner for Clearfield County since 1994.
Shaffer Snyder is a lifelong resident of Clearfield County and a graduate of the First Baptist Academy in DuBois. She is a graduate of Penn State University with a degree in business administration. She is also certified as an Emergency Medical Technician. She successfully completed the Pennsylvania Coroner’s Basic Education Course in 2013. She has also completed numerous continuing education courses in death investigation and functions of the Coroner’s Office.
Shaffer Snyder lives in Sandy Township with her husband Kevin.