DuBOIS — Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel has announced her resignation from the DuBois City Council, effective immediately.
Gabriel, on Thursday, provided the following statement to the Courier Express:
”Now that I have alerted my fellow city council members, our acting manager and a very select few city employees, I have officially resigned from my position as council member for the City of DuBois.
”After several in-depth discussions with my family, I have decided that resigning is in the best interest of my personal safety, in the best interest of my professional career and overall well being.
”I have carried myself with grace and dignity. I am so proud of everything that we have accomplished during my time on council. The city is beautiful and thriving. I have met amazing people and have lifelong friends that I otherwise wouldn’t have met. I made DuBois my home 13 years ago. I do believe that it is an amazing place to live and work.”
During her time on the council for the past 3 1/2 years, Gabriel was an advocate to increase the size of the police department and assisted in the implementation of a Drug Task Force within the city.
Gabriel was up for reelection to the council in the May 16 primary, along with Councilwoman Diane Bernardo and Ed Walsh.
In light of the March 20 criminal allegations against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who is currently on paid administrative leave, the council has faced ongoing scrutiny by citizens on their oversight of the city’s finances, and the three incumbents were challenged by three write-in candidates.
According to unofficial results, all three incumbents appear to have lost in their bids for reelection.
Acting City Manager Chris Nasuti said there has been no discussion yet on how the vacancy created by Gabriel’s resignation will be filled. In the past, he said, the council has requested letters of interest for a vacant position. Council would then select a replacement after interviewing all of the candidates, he said.
“This is obviously a unique environment so I do not know how the process will work,” said Nasuti. “We will need to get guidance from our solicitor on the proper procedures.”
When asked if any other members of the council have submitted resignations to him, Nasuti said he is not aware of any other resignations at this time.
Other members of the council include Shane Dietz and James Aughenbaugh.