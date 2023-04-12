DuBOIS — DuBois City Council Member Shannon Gabriel has officially announced her intentions to run for reelection to her post in the 2023 municipal election.
Gabriel has resided in DuBois for 13 years with her husband and three children.
In addition to serving on council, Gabriel is a board member of the DuBois Area United Way and an active member of the Friendship Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary.
She has a master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in healthcare administration and currently works for Penn Highlands DuBois as a social worker.
“For the past 3 1/2 years, I have advocated to increase the size of our police department, assisted in the implementation of a Drug Task Force within the City of DuBois and have always voted in favor of no tax increase for our residents,” said Gabriel.
“The City of DuBois is a beautiful place to live,” said Gabriel. “I have been blessed to be a part of its continued growth. The City of DuBois is not great because of any one person. This city is great because of every single person that lives here and the individual contributions they make to this community. Thank you to those that have supported me the past 3 1/2 years and those that will continue to support me.”