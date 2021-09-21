RIDGWAY — Permits for both the demolition of the Sheetz store at 138 N. Broad St. and the construction of a new one were approved in July, according to Ridgway Borough Manager and Code Enforcement Officer Mike Handley.
According to Ridgway Borough’s July permits, the construction for the new Sheetz store at 138 N. Broad St. will cost roughly $3.2 million.
Fuel On, located at 120 Montmorenci Road, was also improved to install a new walk-in cooler, costing about $45,000, according to the permits.
In the absence of Sheetz, Fuel On has agreed to stay open for 24 hours during the construction period, Handley had said at the August Ridgway Borough Council meeting.
“Demolition of the old (Sheetz) store is supposed to begin mid-October, but may be delayed if all building materials are not on hand,” Handley said.
If all goes as planned, Sheetz is expected to be closed for up to five months, he said.
“They plan to wait until all the building supplies have been delivered before proceeding with the demolition of the old Sheetz building, and construction of the new Sheetz store,” he said. “This is to prevent a longer shutdown period.”
Handley noted he will keep providing updates as things with the project progress.