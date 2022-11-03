DuBOIS — Once again, Shoe Sensation of DuBois is collecting socks for members of the military and local veterans.
This year’s fundraiser will mark the seventh annual “Socks for Troops” fundraiser for the regional chain of family shoe stores, with a total of 220-plus retail locations.
Locally, the socks will be donated to the American Veterans Affairs, according to Assistant Store Manager Christy Moonan.
Last year, Shoe Sensation collected more than 80,000 pairs of socks and hopes to continue the success of the program in 2022. This year, each store will be collecting socks for active-duty military personnel and/or local veterans in their communities.
Shoe Sensation will have military-approved socks for customers to purchase and donate in-store. Customers will receive 20 percent off socks purchased for a donation. Shoe Sensation locations will also serve as a drop-off point for customers to bring in new socks they have collected on their own. Sock donations must be brand new and donated in its original packaging. Shoe Sensation cannot accept used pairs of socks or socks without their original packaging.
“It has been a tough year for everyone in our communities,” said David Bateman, market sales director and creator of the Socks for Troops program for Shoe Sensation. “This is no exception for the country’s military personnel. A small gesture can go a long way in providing them with comfort during the holidays. We appreciate the sacrifices of our armed forces and their families make in their personal lives to protect our safety and our country’s interests. This is one way we can show our appreciation to the men and women who serve in our armed forces and to our veterans that have served our country.”
“Socks for Troops” began Nov. 1 and Shoe Sensation will continue collecting socks until Dec. 31.
Visit the local Shoe Sensation for details on the specific supported charity or organization.
For additional information about Socks for Troops, visit www.shoesensation.com.