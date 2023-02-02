DuBOIS — This month Shoe Sensation of DuBois, along with other locations across the country, is joining the fight against heart disease and stroke by supporting the American Heart Association, according to Assistant Store Manager Christy Moonan.
Shoppers can support the life-saving work of the American Heart Association by purchasing products and services beginning in February, American Heart Month.
The American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to heart and brain health for all.
This February during American Heart Month, and continuing through the end of March, Shoe Sensation and other companies across the country are participating in the American Heart Association’s fundraising campaign, Life Is Why.
“Shoe Sensation has heart and sole! We are excited to partner with the American Heart Association to help educate and raise awareness about heart disease in our communities. We all have a reason why, and with the support of our community members, we can make a difference in this fight,” said Dave Schoengart, CEO of Shoe Sensation.
From Feb. 1-March 31, Shoe Sensation will provide customers and followers with the opportunity to donate to the American Heart Association in stores and online. In stores, customers can donate by rounding up or donating any other dollar amount at checkout. Everyone has a reason to give, with their donation, customers will be able to fill out a heart with their reason why. This heart will be displayed in the stores.
Donations through Life is Why’s participating retailers – no matter the amount – allow the American Heart Association to:
- Fund research that can improve the health outcomes of heart and stroke patients;
- Train more than 2.5 million high school students in CPR annually;
- Support the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities.