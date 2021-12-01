BENEZETTE — Christmas will be kicking off in elk country this weekend, as businesses participate in “Shop Benezette” Dec. 3-5.
Kristi Blythe of “Elk Life” apparel on Church Street, located in the former Old Bull Cafe building, said this will be the seventh year for Shop Benezette.
The event includes most businesses in the community participating, she said, offering everything from 10 percent off sales to door prizes to children’s crafts.
This is a great thing for Benezette for several reasons, said Blythe, including bringing people into area rentals for a weekend getaway, and bringing people into the area businesses when elk country isn’t at its busiest.
Some other participating businesses include Benezette Wines, the Elk Country Visitor Center, Benezette Hotel and Grants Pass Antiques and Wrought Iron.
Elk Life and Benezette Wines will offer 10 percent off of purchases over the weekend, said Blythe. The ECVC will offer hot chocolate and cookies, make-and-take crafts and special sales for customers and Keystone Elk Country Alliance members.
“We will start the weekend off by lighting up the (old Benezette) school house with treats for everyone, and gifts for all the kids,” said Blythe.
Benny the elk and Santa Claus will also be arriving via firetruck. Santa will be at Elk Life on Saturday from noon-2 p.m.