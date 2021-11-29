DuBOIS — The holiday season kicked off this past weekend as Shop Small Saturday was held in downtown DuBois.
The first-ever Downtown DuBois Inc. Shop Small Event was held at the Event Center, 2 E. Long Ave., in downtown DuBois.
This year, Downtown DuBois Inc. and Sunny 106 invited vendors to set up for a Christmas shopping opportunity for the area. They include: Steady River, GT’s Custom Framework & Fabrication, Evalyne’s Garden Café, Thompson’s Treasures, Queen of Tarts, Amber’s Nut House, Valley Glass Art, Frantastic Foods, Gretchen Pennington Color Street and more.
As always, Downtown DuBois Inc. and the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce partnered to offer coupons, samples and information from area small businesses in bags to be handed out to the first 100 shoppers who stopped by.
The bags were handed out for free at the Shop Small Event.
Downtown stores also held sales.
Downtown DuBois is also preparing for the arrival of jolly Old St. Nick.
Brighten the Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the DuBois City Memorial Park. It is sponsored by Priority First Federal Credit Union and S&T Bank.
The lighting of the Christmas tree will be featured at the event.
There will be carols sung by Tri County Church, a reading of “The Night Before Christmas,” and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.