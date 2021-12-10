ST. MARYS — For the first time ever, Elk County law enforcement agencies paired up with children for the “Shop with a Cop” initiative at Walmart in St. Marys on Wednesday evening.
The initiative helped to ensure that 15 elementary-age children in Elk County had a brighter Christmas this holiday season, while having the opportunity to shop alongside a local police officer.
Trooper Bruce Morris with state police in Ridgway said they initially tried to do this for the first year in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. “Shop with a Cop” is a well-known and popular event other police departments do each year.
It incorporated officers from all police departments in the county, including state police, St. Marys, Ridgway, Johnsonburg and the Elk County Sheriff’s office, said Morris.
The children were chosen by administrators in the three school districts, Morris said, based on which students they felt would benefit from this due to their financial or home circumstances.
These events with the public are valuable, said Morris, given that children should be comfortable with the presence of police, and not just when something bad happens.
“We want them to see us in positive settings,” he said.
Walmart Store Manager Tara Pfeufer said it’s great to be able to build relationships within the community, and also show support for local law enforcement.
This initiative was made possible thanks to a $2,500 grant from Walmart of St. Marys, and help from the City of St. Marys Community and Economic Development department in applying for the grant, Morris explained. Walmart staff originally contacted police to inquire about starting “Shop with a Cop” in the area.
Each of the shoppers were given Walmart gift cards, with the grant funds split evenly.
Being that each officer is paired up with a child for the shopping experience, this is also a “bonding moment” for them, Morris added.
Children were able to select gifts for themselves or someone else. One little girl had a surprise in her cart for her brother.
Smiles were seen on all faces as children picked out a doll, stuffed animal, Nerf gun or game in the toy aisles, and some even took a bicycle for a test drive.
Walmart provided a dedicated checkout for police and the families, and also offered snacks and drinks. Santa Claus also was in attendance for pictures with the kids, and heard all of their Christmas wishes.
Morris said the staff of Walmart and their efforts were “phenomenal” in making this happen.
He wasn’t sure who enjoyed the experience more – the officers or the children, Morris said, noting that it’s a rewarding experience for everyone.