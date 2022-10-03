DuBOIS — Morgan Shumaker said she is thrilled to be the new membership and public relations coordinator at the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development.
Shumaker was born and raised in Johnstown, where she graduated in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in both communications and professional writing from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
While in college, Shumaker worked at TJ Maxx & HomeGoods, in Johnstown. After graduation, she was promoted quickly within the company, eventually leading to a management position, where she relocated to Pittsburgh. During her time in retail, Shumaker used her communication and public relations experience to motivate and lead a team of more than 100 employees.
This summer, Shumaker decided to take a jump and not only change careers, but she also decided to relocate once more, this time to Brockway.
Now with a new career and change of scenery, Shumaker is excited to dive into all that DuBois has to offer. She cannot wait to spread her passion for helping others, while meeting and developing a relationship with local members from our area, through her position at the Chamber of Commerce.
In her spare time, Shumaker enjoys spending time with her boyfriend, both learning how to cook and traveling in their free time. She also appreciates the arts, specifically musical theater, cinema, and visiting museums. Additionally, Shumaker loves the holiday season and cannot wait for the latest fall and winter festivities ahead.