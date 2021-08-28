RIDGWAY — A brother, sister duo with a passion for coffee are transitioning into becoming the new owners of The Creative Cup on Main Street.
The coffee shop’s beginning home was in a building on Front Street, when Owners Laurel and Adam Correll opened its doors in spring 2018. The cafe relocated to 239 Main St., its current location, in February 2020.
The time came this summer for the Corrells to look into selling the business to someone they trust. Kirsten Fink of Ridgway, good friends of the Corrells, has also been a helper at The Creative Cup, becoming a familiar face to its patrons.
When asked if Fink would be interested in buying the business, she didn’t even hesitate before jumping on the opportunity. And, when she asked her brother, Evan Giles, if he was interested in partnering with her, he jumped at the chance, too.
Both Fink and Giles love coffee, they said. Fink is just a genuine people person, too, known for learning customers’ names and drinks and memorizing their usual orders.
“I like changing people’s days,” she said. “Someone can be having a bad day, and you can turn it around.”
The cafe is known for its roasted-in-house whole coffee beans, available by the bag, as well as uniquely-crafted drinks, such as iced vanilla lavender or s’mores-flavored lattes and flavored lemonades, as well as regular hot and cold brews. Whole-bean sales will also expand in the future, said Fink.
The siblings are also both involved in the arts and with music. Giles recalled going to a coffee shop in Meadville when he was in high school, eventually participating in open mic nights there. The vibe of the atmosphere is something he remembers being fond of.
Part of the siblings’ vision for the cafe, they said, is to keep the strong community presence going that the Corrells have built. The Creative Cup has always been a platform for local artists and musicians to showcase their talents. Some items on display there include local, handmade earrings, chocolates and others.
The space, showcasing both a rustic and modern look, is meant to be a welcoming and calming environment for people.
The Ridgway community has been incredibly welcoming of the siblings thus far, said Fink, with many reaching out to them personally offering support.
They plan to collaborate with other local businesses, such as the Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA), and also host regular events like live music, paint-and-sips and poetry readings. A “game night” was also held the evening of August 13.
When the shop starts offering more evening/late afternoon hours, youth are welcome to come in and utilize the WiFi and do their homework in a safe space, said Fink.
Jasmine Slattery of Ridgway also creates special-order cake pops, sold at the cafe, and helps immensely with the Facebook page.
Fink noted they are offering free coffee for police and first responders.
They are “extremely thankful” for the Corrells’ friendship, she said, and having the opportunity to take over the shop and be a part of the community.
“I am really excited to be handing the shop over to close friends who will continue to grow the business,” said Laurel Correll. “I’m excited to watch it succeed in ways I could never have dreamt of.”
Live music by Dan Weyant will be offered at The Creative Cup on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. Follow the Facebook and Instagram pages for more details on upcoming events.