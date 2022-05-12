DuBOIS — An area woman is facing a felony retail theft charge after she allegedly left Walmart Supercenter after failing to pay for several items.
Kelly Ross, 41, of Sigel, is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, and receiving stolen property, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office May 9.
Sandy Township Police were dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter on Industrial Drive for a reported retail theft March 10. A Walmart prevention employee advised that a woman, later identified as Ross, had exited Walmart with a shopping cart full of items she allegedly didn’t pay for, according to the affidavit of probable cause. When approached by Walmart staff, Ross reportedly left the cart and fled on foot toward her vehicle.
The employee told police she observed the incident in person, and showed them the cart full of items. The employee said she first saw Ross in the garbage can aisle, where she allegedly was filling a large garbage can with clothes and other merchandise. She also allegedly placed a different sticker label, with a lesser price, on top of the garbage can’s label. Ross then placed a pressure cooker into her cart, as well as some candles and apparel items.
The employee told police she then observed Ross in the self-checkout aisle with the cart full of items, where she canned seven of them, adding up to $136.42. She allegedly failed to scan and pay for the other items in the cart – 93 items that added up to $1,074.51, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Ross then allegedly pushed the cart out of the store, and a manager attempted to speak with her, to which she denied having taken any items.
Police were then advised that not long after the incident, Ross’ husband had called Walmart and stated his wife would be back to return the items and provide her information. Ross eventually came back and did so.
Ross’ preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. on June 3.