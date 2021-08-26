ST. MARYS — Johnsonburg native and Olympian Michael Shuey, who recently returned from competing in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, visited the residents of Silver Creek Terrace in St. Marys earlier this week, offering them an afternoon with their very own “hometown hero.”
Jonathan Shuttleworth, administrator of SCT, said Shuey, a Johnsonburg High School graduate of 2012 and javelin thrower, visited the personal care facility on Monday, Aug. 23.
“He came to meet and greet all of the residents who were large supporters of the hometown hero, as a large volume of our residents are from Johnsonburg,” he said.
In addition, Shuey’s grandmother – Florence Shuey – resides at Silver Creek.
That day, Shuey assisted with the ice cream sundae bar, said Shuttleworth, and hosted a small presentation about his experience in the Olympic games. He also completed a “question and answer” session with the residents, signed autographs and took several photos for both residents and SCT staff members.
“All of our residents and staff at SCT have been excited from the very beginning about Mike’s journey to the Olympic games,” said Shuttleworth. “They followed him in the qualifiers, and cheered him on as he reached Tokyo. Mikey coming to visit our residents meant the world to them – they got to see their hero in person.”
Both residents and staff were truly touched by the experience, he noted.
“Some of the residents’ comments have included, ‘Something like this has never happened here before,’ ‘It was amazing to have a true Olympian here’ and ‘We are Silver Creek proud.’”
Shuttleworth went on to say that the staff of SCT encourages its residents to attend activities and outings. Some recently have included a day trip to the Kinzua Bridge and a restaurant lunch, day trips to the World War II museum in Eldred, frequent trips to see the elk herd, as well as Dairy Queen outings for ice cream.
Other activities include nail days, bingo games, live entertainment, spa days, paint-and-sips and gardening, says Shuttleworth.
“We would like to thank everyone who donates to the Silver Creek activity department to make these activities possible, at no cost to our residents.”