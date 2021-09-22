DuBOIS — DuBois natives and sisters Mara Schall and Chelsea Lundgren are again encouraging the community to wear R.E.D. (Remember Everyone Deployed) shirts every Friday in support of America’s troops – “until they all come home.”
Late last year, Schall said their entire family wanted to collect items for care packages to send to the men and women deployed overseas during the holidays. At the time, Lundgren’s husband, Zach, a Black Hawk pilot in the Army National Guard, was deployed to the Middle East. He returned home in May of this year. The Lundgrens also have four children together.
Lundgren had the idea to sell “R.E.D.” shirts, to spread awareness of the nonprofit entity based in Florida, which was created to “show solidarity and provide support to our deployed service members and veterans,” according to its website.
It was also the family’s idea to participate by wearing the R.E.D. shirts every week on “RED Friday,” the sisters said.
“We sold 130 shirts last year,” said Schall. “Just under $1,000 was raised between the shirts and the donations.” She noted that monetary donations were received from Roosit Chassis and Dan Rawlings Quarter Horses.
“We just wanted to bring some holiday joy to him, and everyone he was serving with,” said Lundgren. “More than just providing gifts, we wanted to give the community the opportunity to show love and support for our deployed troops, which I know means more to them than anything.
“Seeing their loved ones/spouses/children wear RED on Fridays helps us stay connected – even from thousands of miles away.”
The sisters launched this year’s “We Wear RED Project” Friday, Sept. 10. Shirts are now available to purchase through the “Follow the Wind Boutique” Facebook page. Orders can be placed through this Saturday, Sept. 25.
In both 2020 and 2021, Jason Watt of Pinned Designs volunteered to provide the shirts for the project at his cost, said Schall.
“We also collected Christmas cards or crafts that were made by the community to send over to them,” said Schall. “There were numerous elementary classrooms that had their entire classroom make a card, as well as classes at God’s Little Treasures at Treasure Lake Church.”
Guzzo’s & Co. in downtown DuBois also collected cards, Schall noted. The project received some large orders from places like Hahne Cancer Center, God’s Little Treasures and Oklahoma Elementary School, where they all wore their R.E.D. shirts and sent or posted photos.
It was uplifting experience, she added, that there were so many people who said “How can we help?”
The R.E.D. project was able to donate to four different locations overseas from last year’s efforts, said Schall.
“They were so thankful,” she said. “One of the responses actually said, ‘It is people like you that make our sacrifices worth it.’”
“We asked them what things they needed/wanted, because they receive multiple care packages over the holidays,” said Lundgren. “They asked for gift cards to purchase protein powder and entertainment (items). They also had a large cookout prior to coming home.”
“We know one location purchased a ping pong table, which stayed there for the next troops to come and enjoy,” Schall added.
The sisters also use their local business platform –“Follow the Wind Boutique” –to help get the word out about the R.E.D. effort.
“We were both passionate about doing this project, and not just because we had a husband/brother-in-law serving, but because when you’re deployed, the other soldiers become a second family to your solider,” said Lundgren. “Deployment affects the whole family. So participating in a project like this keeps your mind and heart light – and shows support here in the home front.”
“We first-hand experienced a loved one deployed for holidays, birthdays and just everyday things. We also did it for those loved ones back home who are counting down the days for them to come home,” Schall added.
Those who would like to make a monetary donation can also do so, and it will be added to gift cards sent to the troops, Schall noted.
“Even though our soldier is home, we will continue to do anything we can to show support and love to every soldier,” said Lundgren, “until they all come home.”
To order a R.E.D. shirt, visit https://followthewindboutique.commentsold.com/products/red-shirt, and visit Follow the Wind Boutique on Facebook.
Visit www.remembereveryonedeployed.org for more information.