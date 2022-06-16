BROCKWAY — The ABATE Bike Rally: Hazen State Party is bringing southern rock to the area through western Pennsylvania’s own Six Gun Sally.
Six Gun Sally primarily plays in the Pittsburgh area and the rest of Pennsylvania, with some shows in West Virginia and further west. They are recently gaining attention with their new single “Drunk Text” and touring with Molly Hatchet.
Six Gun Sally will take the stage at the ABATE — American Bikers Aiming Towards Education — rally on Friday at 1414 Eagles Nest Road in Brockway. The show takes place from 7-11 p.m.
“We caught the eye of the Molly Hatchet guys, and we will be on the road with Lynyrd Skynyrd,” Six Gun Sally’s Dave Barbe said. “The tribute bands, and the people saluting the old music and the good-old stuff, are very popular. We combine the good-old stuff with our own music.”
Described as a “powerhouse of accomplished musicians and extraordinary vocalists that pays homage to the greatest southern and classic rock bands of the ’70s,” Six Gun Sally covers bands like Molly Hatchet, Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Allman Brothers, Janis Joplin, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac and more. Barbe said that his band is a throwback that adds a new twist to the classics.
“We have the double-guitar attack, combined percussion, and we have both male vocalist and female lead vocalists,” Barbe said. “We’re starting to tour across the country. Recently, we’ve done tours with larger acts. We usually do shows in West Virginia and Pittsburgh regional outdoor shows, and we were supposed to do Middletown, New York, with Lynyrd Skynyrd, but that got rescheduled because a couple of the guys got COVID.”
In addition to shows with Molly Hatchet and Lynyrd Skynyrd, Six Gun Sally is considering doing some events overseas. However, Barbe said that shows like ABATE are some of the band’s favorite places to be.
“Shows with bikes around are one of our favorite types of shows,” he said. “People who come to events like that tend to like our music.”
Six Gun Sally is made up of Barbe, Stan Brusoski, Billy G, Jeff Yeckel, Dan Rach, Allen Granus, and Lori Bernish. While Six Gun Sally might be considered a cover band, Barbe is proud of how their original music melds with the covers the band plays.
“The audience responds well to us,” he said. “We usually start with a couple of our originals and then go into the covers.”
“Drunk Text” is becoming very popular, and the band has a new single ready to go. Barbe and his songwriting partner work together to keep the music modern while maintaining the old-school feel.
“I’ve been writing music since I was very young, so I bring the old school part of it, and then I leave it up to them to mold it into something more toward today’s music scene without losing the old-school flair.”
While Six Gun Sally has many tour dates on its website, some of the members still have day jobs. Barbe said that the music industry has to be a passion as well as a profession.
“I’ve been a musician since I was five, and I didn’t get to play as much as I wanted over the years because of work,” he said. “About 10 years ago, I thought my kids were grown, and I wanted to do more with my own projects. We kept writing and growing. The industry is tough for everybody. We have a country edge to our rock and roll, so it’s a bit easier for us, but I think the industry is not like it was when I was younger.”
Young musicians need to be realistic when they set out to make music. Barbe said that the first step is to be a good band, but also to have a good social media presence.
“Pursue your dreams,” he said. “But have a back-up plan.”
The ABATE rally is one of the band’s stops with Molly Hatchet, and since Hatchet and others are the type of music Six Gun Sally plays, performing with bands like that – and, of course, Lynyrd Skynyrd – is a dream for musicians like Barbe.
“Performing with these bands is great,” he said. “We did a show with Molly Hatchet last year, got to hang out with them, and some of the things you talk about are things they did in the seventies and eighties. It’s great to be out with them. And obviously, Skynyrd shows are big for anybody!”
Six Gun Sally is the first act before Molly Hatchet at ABATE Friday. More about the band can be found at sixgunsallyband.com.