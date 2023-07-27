CLEARFIELD — The 86th class of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s (CCCTC) Practical Nursing Program graduated 16 students on July 21.
CCCTC Principal Tiffany Cover and Nursing Program Director Tonya Saggese welcomed the audience to the event. Cheyanne Higgins, nursing graduate, introduced the commencement speaker and nursing instructor Jessica Lash, BSN, RN.
Academic awards were presented by Saggese to the three students with the highest-grade point averages in the class: Brittany Cambria, Mackenzie Pierce, and Leah Orton.
Heather Williams, National Technical Honor Society advisor, introduced graduates that had been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society: Brittany Cambria, Tiffany Nichols, Leah Orton, and Mackenzie Pierce.
Diplomas were awarded by Cover.
Graduates were presented for graduation by Saggese, and nursing pins were awarded by nursing instructor Alene Homan.
Nursing instructor Jessica Lash led the graduates in reciting the Practical Nursing Pledge. Mackenzie Pierce, nursing graduate, provided the farewell address.