Front row (from left) is Junaida Al-Tikrity, Lisa Patton, Cheyanne Higgins, Kaitlyn Best, and Pamela Millinder. Second Row: Kaylee Miller, Christine Cupp, Leah Orton, Tiffany Nichols, Kayla Mullavey, and Taylor Trumbette. Third Row: Mackenzie Pierce, Nora Campbell, Mackenzie Schnarrs, Brittany Cambria, and Adrian Rowles. The nursing program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, Inc. and the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing.