DuBOIS — Sports Destination Management, a publication focused on sporting events and tourism, recently announced the 2020-2021 Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism.
Among the winners in the Mid-Market category was the USCAA Small College World Series in conjunction with the City of DuBois and Visit Clearfield County. In three years, the championship week in mid-May generated a total of $1.26 million in economic impact to Clearfield County. With the championships to play for the next five years in the area, it will result in generating close to $2.5-3.0 million in additional economic impact.
“First it is such an incredible recognition for everyone involved in the event the last four years, which includes the first year of planning leading up to our first championship hosted,” said John “Herm” Suplizio, manager for the City of DuBois. “It wouldn’t have happened without every stakeholder’s involvement – the USCAA selecting us to host, Visit Clearfield County’s past title sponsorship contribution, our planning committee including Amanda (Rosman), Chris (Nasuti), Joe (Mitchell), and Matt (Checchio), the dozens of volunteers, our parks and recreation staff Kenny (Carr) and Denny (Haag) who keep the stadiums beautiful all year long, the local business sponsors and restaurants, and the hotels and lodging partners working with us to have over 500 student-athletes stay with us for almost a week along with the umpires and other USCAA staff. It’s just incredible.”
“I want to congratulate everyone involved that puts on the Small College World Series each year,” said Josiah Jones, executive director for Visit Clearfield County. “With this event generating over a million dollars in economic impact for our county, it shows how sports is such a large part of tourism and how we need to continue investing into this category to help our local businesses and economy.”
“The City of DuBois is what makes the USCAA Small College World Series the event that it is”, said USCAA Chief Operating Officer, BJ Bertges. “Herm and his team have done an incredible job in assisting with the growth of this event year after year. From the annual updates to the first class facilities, Heindl Field and Showers Field, to the local community showing their support in volunteerism, to the fans showing their support for their teams and the event has a whole; the City welcomes us every year with open arms and it’s why we love coming back each spring. This recognition couldn’t go to a more deserving group and we hope to keep growing the event through 2025 and beyond.”
The Small College World Series brings an estimated 500 student-athletes to DuBois and Clearfield County. USCAA (United States Collegiate Athletic Association) is a national organization dedicated to providing opportunities for small colleges to compete against like institutions for national championships and student athlete recognition.
Sports Destination Management is written for the audience of sports event managers and tournament directors in the sports tourism market and maintains a focus on the important issues surrounding event location decisions and event management.