ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area Middle School library was one of 200 in the country to be awarded a $10,000 grant dedicated to assisting libraries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
SMAMS Librarian Ellen Stolarski said this grant will support several research projects students work on throughout the year, including ancient civilizations, various Holocaust lessons, women’s history projects, Greek mythology and others.
“Our students love using print resources for research, because it is catered to their reading level, free of distractions, and clearly laid out,” said Stolarski. “Even though the internet is a valuable resource, it can be overwhelming to find the best source.”
Pleasure reading won’t be forgotten, either, as SMAMS students love exploring nonfiction books, she noted.
More than 370 libraries applied for the American Library Association’s “American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries,” an emergency-relief initiative, according to a news release. Libraries that aim to reach historically “underserved and/or rural communities” were chosen as the recipients.
“Teachers are also working to give input to design new projects and activities that align to their curriculum,” said Stolarski.
SMAMS has been fortunate to partner with community groups like the St. Marys Historical Society, St. Marys Public Library and Friends of Flight 93, encouraging memorable learning among students, she noted.
“Libraries have faced significant hardships throughout the pandemic, from budget cuts to staff furloughs to building closures, especially in our communities of the greatest need,” said American Library Association President Patty Wong in the news release. “This crucial support from NEH (National Endowment for the Humanities) will enable our beloved institutions, and the dedicated people who run them, to rebuild and emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.”