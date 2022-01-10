ST. MARYS — Over the holiday season, seventh grade students at St. Marys Area Middle School made 12 days of a difference for Elk Haven Nursing Home residents.
Candace Lecker, seventh grade advisor at SMAMS, said students began collecting items for Elk Haven Nursing Home in early December.
“Our goal was to help brighten the residents’ spirits during the holiday season,” she said.
This “12 Days of Christmas” giving project was a particularly special initiative, said SMAMS Principal Julie Boyer, since seventh grade class officers came up with the idea on their own.
Each of the 12 days, students were asked to bring a specific item for the collection. In order, the 12 items included card games, chapstick, puzzles, blankets, fuzzy socks, word search books, lotion, nail polish, magazines, slippers, puzzle books and homemade Christmas cards.
“This was a great opportunity to reach out to the community,” Lecker said.
In total, the students donated three boxes of items to EHNH on Dec. 23, which included 15 pairs of fuzzy socks, multiple blankets, 10 nail polishes, several puzzles and puzzle books, many lotions and more.
“The highlight was the abundance of homemade Christmas cards from our students,” Lecker said, noting the personal touch the cards brought to the residents.