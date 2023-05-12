ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area Middle School held its inaugural Red and Blue Dinner on Tuesday, where both staff and students celebrated one another.
Team Renaissance, a group of middle school students focused on bringing positivity to the school, hosted the dinner. The club’s logo is “Be Seen, Be Heard, Be Loved.”
SMAMS Principal Julie Boyer said the purpose of this initiative was to recognize and award students who make a difference in a staff member’s life.
“Twenty professionals participated in nominating a sixth-eighth-grade student,” she said.
SMAMS families were also invited to cater the event, which the school hopes will become annual.
Boyer said narratives were read by staff, explaining the impact their nominee had made on their lives.
“The tears and hugs were plentiful,” said Boyer. “It was an extraordinary event.”
Award recipients included Braelyn Beck, Nolan Beimel, Kadynce Bliss, Ethan Caruso, Violet Eckels, Kay Gabler, Lucas Gardner, Ethan Galmish, Allison Kunes, Joselyn Meyer, Belle Nashadka, Kaylee Ogden, Isaac Perlick, Allison Pociask, Eliannah Ramsey, Jay Redmond, Brock Robison, Carrie Shaffer, Addison Smith and Macy Wendel.
This night was so important, Boyer noted, so students realize how important they are.
“It recognized students who make a difference in our lives simply by existing,” she said.
The mission of Team Renaissance includes “building a school culture where teachers love their job, and creating an environment where students thrive.”
“We strive to let students know they are seen, heard and loved relentlessly,” said Boyer. “This event promoted our mission and incorporated our commitment to family engagement.”