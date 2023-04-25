ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area Middle School hosted a Career Day event in the month of April that gave students a “speed dating” experience with several local employers they were interested in learning more about.
During the first “Speed Dating with Your Future,” presenters met with eighth-grade students in small groups, where students had questions prepared to engage the presenters, said Ellen Stolarski, SMAMS librarian and eighth-grade class advisor.
This idea came about in 2020 when Stolarski, Ann Hart and Molly Wehler attempted to host the event, but the pandemic derailed their plans.
“Students were given a really quick survey with industry categories, representing my volunteers,” said Stolarski. “I then built groups ensuring students had people they were excited about, and a few that would broaden their horizons.”
The event offered a large variety of representatives from several career paths, including healthcare, fitness, law, journalism, powdered metal, education, the restaurant industry and more.
Each rotation offered a brief introduction, followed by a few minutes of a basic presentation about the career, and a few minutes of students asking questions they prepared.
“Presenters were told that my biggest goal was practicing soft skills (having a good conversation, practicing chatting with strangers, figuring out how to present yourself in the best light),” she said.
In addition, Stolarski said it’s important to get students out of their comfort zone.
“Fifteen minutes isn’t too long, but it forces a quality interaction,” she said. “I know middle school students may not remember the specifics of what the presenters said long after the day is over, but that opportunity to get small group attention is memorable.”
The day prior to the event, students were given a chance to explore websites of the organizations they’d be chatting with during “Speed Dating with Your Future,” as they developed their questions.
“We are currently working on reflecting on this experience before we pivot into developing resumes. Our goal is for students to think about where they want to be and what they need to do to make that happen,” said Stolarski.
The goal of the day was to engage students in conversations, and make the experience personalized, she said, as well as to “inspire them to continue exploring their career options in the future.”
Attending presenters included:
- Workplace
- CenClear
- Meyer Wagner Brown & Kraus
- Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home, Inc.
- Elk County Council on the Arts
- Cherry Bekaert
- Gabriel Fera
- Anytime Fitness –St. Marys
- Elk County Veterinary Clinic
- Miller Brothers Staffing
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Amphenol Advanced Sensors
- Vollmer Tar & Chip
- Advantage Metal Powders
- St Marys Police Department
- Penn Highlands Healthcare
- Pennsylvania Game Warden
- Penn State Extension
- St. Marys Public Library
- Gasbarre Products
- City Manager Joe Fleming
- The Daily Press
- St. Marys Area School District
- Hoss’s Steak and Sea House
- Occupational Therapy program at Penn State DuBois
- Century Custom Homes and Garages
- Elk County District Attorney’s Office
- GrafTech
- Anderson and Kime
- Tablespoons Cafe and Deli
- Dickinson Center
- Community Education Center