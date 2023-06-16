ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors voted to approve the 2023-24 general fund budget, with expenditures in the amount of $34,459,008, at Monday evening’s regular meeting.
Superintendent Harley Ramsey offered some public notes concerning questions he had received about the budget and the tax increase of 1.96 mills. This equates to about a “$58 increase on the annual median assessed home,” he said.
He addressed the district having a $32.7 million in revenue, and $34.46 million in expenses.
“We are approving a budget that has a $1.75 million gap that needs to be filled,” he said.
For instance, the district currently has had a lot of teacher retirements that won’t be replaced. And, through attrition, SMASD is also not replacing/has abolished some Act 93 positions.
“We have been working really hard to redesign parts of the district to do more with less staff,” said Ramsey. “I think we’ve been very effective with that.”
He noted there has also been a significant increase in liability insurance premiums, and increased health premiums.
“We spend about $3.8 million on healthcare costs,” he said.
Some unexpected costs have also come about, related to things like transportation and the placement of special needs students, Ramsey continued.
And, it is good to be sensible and consider any “facility needs” that may arise.
“Our goal is to take that $1.7 million deficit and get that down,” he said. “We have clear plans on how to do that.”
Ramsey also commended high school staff for an “outstanding” graduation ceremony this year, which the community has provided much positive feedback on as well.
For more information on the SMASD 2023-24 budget, visit www.smasd.org.