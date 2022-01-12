ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District Board of Administrators approved several agenda items during Monday’s meeting.
The board also approved that St. Marys Area Middle School students who take high school courses while enrolled at the middle school be granted high school graduation credit.
Hires, 2021-22 school year
- Musical choreographer, Ann Defilippi
- Gymnastics assistant coach, Rona Lion
- Swimming and diving assistant coach, Nathan McAnany
- Sixth-grade boys basketball assistant coach, Danny Singer
- Sixth-grade boys basketball assistant coach, Mitchell Smith
- Drumline tech, Nathan Taylor
Field tripsThe following field trips for 2022 were approved:
- Four students and one chaperone to Warren High School from Jan. 28-29 for PMEA (Pennsylvania Music Educators Association) District Band.
- Twenty-three students and one chaperone to Hershey Lodge from Feb. 15-18 for the DECA 2022 State Career and Development Conference.
Transportation
- The board approved a parent transportation agreement to transport a student to Brockway Center for Arts and Technology.
- A new bus stop, 456 Main St. in Kersey, was approved.