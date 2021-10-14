ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District board of directors approved several agenda items at its Oct. 11 meeting in the St. Marys Area High School library.
New hires
- Cynthia Kmetz, cafeteria monitor at South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Jessica Potthoff, cafeteria monitor at South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Tracy Simon, health aide, SMASD floater
- Dawn Erich, St. Marys Area Middle School yearbook advisor
- Seth Field, fitness center supervisor
- Matthew Frank, drama club advisor/St. Marys Area High School musical producer
- Michele Tripodi, science department head
- Beth Penn, SMAMS yearbook advisor
- Felicia Quinn, SMAMS band director
- Jennifer Defilippi, mentor
- Michael Franciscus, temporary employee
Sports hires
- Brian Fenton, assistant wrestling coach
- Irene Holjencin, gymnastics head coach
- Daniel Johnson, assistant coach for junior high football
- Scott Johnson, assistant girls basketball coach
- Brandon Kowalski, assistant junior high soccer coach
- Ashley McCurdy, color guard advisor
- Joshua Meyer, assistant wrestling coach
- Sam Miller, junior high head wrestling coach
- Adam Resch, assistant wrestling coach
- William Shuey, head boys basketball coach
- Steven Simchick, assistant wrestling coach
- Kelly Snyder, gymnastics assistant coach
- Dominic Surra, head wrestling coach
- James Werner, assistant football coach/head indoor track and field coach
Volunteers
- Dara Benjamin, DECA volunteer, SMAHS
- Crystal Meyer, volunteer, SSMSES
- Rachel Meyer, volunteer, SSMSES
TransportationThe following bus stops were added to the SMASD route:
- 151 Irishtown Road, Kersey
- 609 Shelvey Summit Road, Kersey
- 824 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys
David Hess was also approved as a bus driver for Muccio School Transportation.
Other
- The board approved donating a 2010 Ford Focus and 2007 Ford Van to Jeff Tech school of Reynoldsville.
- The board will use capital reserve funds to replace windows at Fox Township Elementary School.