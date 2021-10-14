St. Marys Area High school wall logo for online
Brianne Fleming

ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District board of directors approved several agenda items at its Oct. 11 meeting in the St. Marys Area High School library.

New hires

  • Cynthia Kmetz, cafeteria monitor at South St. Marys Street Elementary School
  • Jessica Potthoff, cafeteria monitor at South St. Marys Street Elementary School
  • Tracy Simon, health aide, SMASD floater
  • Dawn Erich, St. Marys Area Middle School yearbook advisor
  • Seth Field, fitness center supervisor
  • Matthew Frank, drama club advisor/St. Marys Area High School musical producer
  • Michele Tripodi, science department head
  • Beth Penn, SMAMS yearbook advisor
  • Felicia Quinn, SMAMS band director
  • Jennifer Defilippi, mentor
  • Michael Franciscus, temporary employee

Sports hires

  • Brian Fenton, assistant wrestling coach
  • Irene Holjencin, gymnastics head coach
  • Daniel Johnson, assistant coach for junior high football
  • Scott Johnson, assistant girls basketball coach
  • Brandon Kowalski, assistant junior high soccer coach
  • Ashley McCurdy, color guard advisor
  • Joshua Meyer, assistant wrestling coach
  • Sam Miller, junior high head wrestling coach
  • Adam Resch, assistant wrestling coach
  • William Shuey, head boys basketball coach
  • Steven Simchick, assistant wrestling coach
  • Kelly Snyder, gymnastics assistant coach
  • Dominic Surra, head wrestling coach
  • James Werner, assistant football coach/head indoor track and field coach

Volunteers

  • Dara Benjamin, DECA volunteer, SMAHS
  • Crystal Meyer, volunteer, SSMSES
  • Rachel Meyer, volunteer, SSMSES

TransportationThe following bus stops were added to the SMASD route:

  • 151 Irishtown Road, Kersey
  • 609 Shelvey Summit Road, Kersey
  • 824 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys

David Hess was also approved as a bus driver for Muccio School Transportation.

Other

  • The board approved donating a 2010 Ford Focus and 2007 Ford Van to Jeff Tech school of Reynoldsville.
  • The board will use capital reserve funds to replace windows at Fox Township Elementary School.

