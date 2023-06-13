WEEDVILLE — Thanks to dedicated community members who never gave up, what was formerly the Bennetts Valley Elementary School building will live on.
At Monday evening’s regular meeting, the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors voted to approve an agreement of sale between the district and Jay Township.
SMASD Assistant Superintendent Christine Kuhar said she and Superintendent Harley Ramsey have been speaking at length with a group of citizens from Bennetts Valley about the future of the school building, and were approached with some ideas.
According to the agreement, SMASD sold the building to Jay Township for $1. The intent of the seller is to “gift” the property to the buyer, it says.
In October 2022, the board voted to close the school on Bennetts Valley Highway effective the 2023-24 school year, combining students with Fox Township Elementary School.
Bennetts Valley community members, who worked alongside Jay Township supervisors to make this purchase happen, were in attendance at Monday’s meeting and had a few words to say.
“It’s been a long, hard, sometimes contentious, back-and-forth between the citizens of BV and the board,” said John Bricen. “This school means a lot. I graduated (from) there; my kids graduated (from) there. We’re going to take it and make it something good again.”
Debi Mitchell, who has been heavily involved in efforts to keep the school alive, said when they first heard about BVES closing, she and her daughter, Danielle, knew they had to try and do something. First and foremost, she said, the main concern was the children this would impact.
“This is why we all fought so hard,” she said. “Even though we didn’t get to keep our school, we knew we couldn’t give up.”
Community members set their sights on a new venture, Mitchell said, and what was once the “saving our school” initiative became “saving our building,” for the good of the community.
“Many came together to make this happen,” she said. “We sincerely thank every member of the board tonight for your vote to give this building to the township, to remain the cornerstone of our community. We now know these visions will become a reality, with good things to come.”
Mitchell also thanked Ramsey for his help along the way –his time, expertise, direction and knowledge, and Kuhar, for her time, help and advice, and –most importantly –her special gift of encouragement.
The BV citizens were presented with a framed “Proclamation of Partnership and Support” from the district, which Kuhar read aloud. Some points included:
- “The School District of St. Marys is committed to and is in full support of the positive relationship thus established in the plans leading to the determination of this day, as well as in all future efforts.”
- It also notes the district is “in complete and total appreciation of the care, compassion and dedication reflected in the members of the Township of Jay and its community.”
- “St. Marys Area School District hereby extends our deepest and heartfelt thanks to the Township of Jay, for giving so deeply to the community it serves, and our promise to continue to support and maintain a positive and supportive relationship.”
In attendance at Monday’s meeting to accept the proclamation were community members Mitchell, Bricen, Danielle Assalone, Jim Allegretto and Jessica Barbazzeni, as well as Jay Township Supervisor Joe Uberti. Not present were Jay Township Supervisors Rippey and Guy Allegretto.
When it comes to the future of the BVES building, Mitchell said the plans are to use it for township offices, but mostly as a community center, and ensure that it “remains the cornerstone” of their beloved community.