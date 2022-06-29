ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors will host a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday to discuss the possibility of closing Bennetts Valley Elementary School, according to a news release published earlier this month.
A special meeting of the board of directors will immediately follow at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will take place at St. Marys Area Middle School in the LGI (large group instruction) room.
Superintendent Harley Ramsey said SMASD is facing “significant challenges” over the next five years.
“We are exploring options to maximize all district resources, while continually improving the educational environment for all students,” he said.
As of right now, Ramsey said it isn’t possible to predict all possible outcomes in this situation.
“However, bringing the public together to openly discuss concerns and options will help the district make more informed decisions,” he said.
Ramsey held a “transparency meeting” for parents, staff, administration and community members in early March, where he highlighted the challenges SMASD is facing, including the shortage of basic education funding, increased cyber tuition costs and lack fo staff members within the schools.
It was also his goal, he said, to be fully open and transparent about discussions going on within the district, and to offer a discussion platform.
At the time, Ramsey addressed the rumor that the district had already decided to close BVES, which was not accurate. BVES, located in Weedville, has smaller class sizes, with a current enrollment of 87 students.
Ramsey foresees the district making a final decision sometime after Oct. 1 of this year.
“Public input at the hearing on June 30 will inform further inquiry over the next few months,” he said.