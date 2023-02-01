ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District and local law enforcement agencies joined together on Monday to further ensure the safety of students, staff and families.
According to Superintendent Harley Ramsey's post made on the St. Marys Area School District Facebook page Monday evening, district officials received word of a "possible threat" through the "Safe2Say Something" anonymous tip system.
The potential threat was reported mid-day on Monday, and the district took immediate action, as the St. Marys Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and Elk County Sheriff's Office all responded to provide additional security "as the incident was investigated and resolved," the Facebook update said.
SMASD's emergency response system that is in place worked as it is supposed to, Ramsey noted.
"The investigation revealed no credible threat to student, staff, or family safety," he said in the post.
Run by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Safe2Say Something is a "youth violence prevention program," that "teaches youth and adults how to recognize warning signs and signals, especially within social media, from individuals who may be a threat to themselves or others and to "'say something' before it is too late," according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education's website.
This system allows the person reporting their concern to remain confidential, and help prevent violence and potential tragedies, the DOE says.
When asked for any additional comments about this incident, Ramsey said he is unable to say more, since SMASD cannot be too detailed regarding the district's safety protocols and response systems.
For more on the Safe2SaySomething program, visit www.safe2saypa.org.