ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved several agenda items during Monday evening’s meeting, including the hire of a new principal for South St. Marys Street Elementary School.
Pamela Yeager, most recently principal of Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School in Ridgway, was approved to be the new principal of SSMSES effective on or before April 17, 2023.
Personnel
Resignations
- Julie Bish, retiree, St. Marys Area High School teacher
- Christopher Casey, retiree, St. Marys Area High School teacher
- Laurel Leuschel, retiree, speech therapist
- James McGonnell, retiree, St. Marys Area High School special education teacher
- Amanda Pritt, paraprofessional, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Mary Ann Pyne, retiree, Bennetts Valley Elementary School teacher
- Gregory Snelick, retiree, St. Marys Area High School teacher
- Tanya Witherson, retiree, Bennetts Valley Elementary School teacher
Hires –Sports/Activities
- Jesse Beimel, head varsity baseball coach
- John Beimel, assistant baseball coach
- Rick Beimel, head junior high baseball coach
- Adam Brooks, musical choreography assistant
- John Coudriet, assistant boys basketball coach
- Zachary Dickey, indoor drumline
- Matthew Eckels, head softball coach
- Brian Fenton, assistant baseball coach
- Matthew Frank, musical choreography assistant
- Mackenzie Gahr, head junior high track and field coach
- Tim Henry, head boys tennis coach
- Felicia Quinn, indoor drumline director/middle school band director/director of stage/jazz/concert band
- Jason Schultz, assistant boys basketball coach
- Amy Sines, assistant musical director/musical choreography assistant
- Dominic Surra, assistant JV/varsity softball coach
- Paul Vogt, head JV baseball coach
Transportation
Shannon Saline was approved as a school bus driver with Muccio School Transportation for the 2022-23 school year.
The board approved moving the bus stop from the corner of Edward Road/North St. Marys Street to 418 North St. Marys Street.
School calendar
For the 2023-2024 school calendar, these five dates were approved as local holidays or Section 1502 holidays:
- Nov. 24
- Nov. 27
- Dec. 26
- Dec. 27
- March 29