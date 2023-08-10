ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District Board of Administrators approved agenda items during Tuesday’s meeting, including new job descriptions, which are as follows:

  • Secretary to the High School Principal
  • Secretary to the Assistant High School Principal
  • High School Guidance Secretary
  • High School Receptionist
  • Student Activities Coordinator
  • Classroom-based Paraprofessional
  • Confidential Secretary to the Director of Support Services
  • Confidential Secretary to the Assistant Superintendent
  • Confidential Secretary to the District Superintendent
  • Confidential Secretary to the Business Manager

Superintendent Harley Ramsey took a moment to thank everyone who took the time to iron out the details of these job descriptions.

Resignations

  • Kristen Lorenzo, St. Marys Area High School English teacher
  • Megan Walck, St. Marys Area High School teacher

Transfers

  • Allison Fox, attendance secretary at St. Marys Area High School to secretary to the St. Marys Area High School principal
  • Alicia Herbstritt, tutor at Bennetts Valley Elementary School to Fox Township Elementary School tutor
  • Judith Herbstritt, tutor at St. Marys Area Middle School to tutor at Fox Township Elementary School
  • Darla Rettinger, part-time paraprofessional/secretary at Bennetts Valley Elementary School to full-time paraprofessional at St. Marys Area Middle School
  • Courtney Rieger, tutor at Fox Township Elementary School to tutor at St. Marys Area Middle School
  • Sierra Showers, part-time personal care aide to full-time personal care aide at South St. Marys Street Elementary School
  • Tracy Simon, full-time health aide to part-time health aide at St. Marys Area High School
  • Nicole Smith, tutor at Bennetts Valley Elementary School to tutor at South St. Marys Street Elementary School

Transportation

574 Caine Road in Weedville was approved as a SMASD bus stop.

Tags