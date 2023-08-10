ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District Board of Administrators approved agenda items during Tuesday’s meeting, including new job descriptions, which are as follows:
- Secretary to the High School Principal
- Secretary to the Assistant High School Principal
- High School Guidance Secretary
- High School Receptionist
- Student Activities Coordinator
- Classroom-based Paraprofessional
- Confidential Secretary to the Director of Support Services
- Confidential Secretary to the Assistant Superintendent
- Confidential Secretary to the District Superintendent
- Confidential Secretary to the Business Manager
Superintendent Harley Ramsey took a moment to thank everyone who took the time to iron out the details of these job descriptions.
Resignations
- Kristen Lorenzo, St. Marys Area High School English teacher
- Megan Walck, St. Marys Area High School teacher
Transfers
- Allison Fox, attendance secretary at St. Marys Area High School to secretary to the St. Marys Area High School principal
- Alicia Herbstritt, tutor at Bennetts Valley Elementary School to Fox Township Elementary School tutor
- Judith Herbstritt, tutor at St. Marys Area Middle School to tutor at Fox Township Elementary School
- Darla Rettinger, part-time paraprofessional/secretary at Bennetts Valley Elementary School to full-time paraprofessional at St. Marys Area Middle School
- Courtney Rieger, tutor at Fox Township Elementary School to tutor at St. Marys Area Middle School
- Sierra Showers, part-time personal care aide to full-time personal care aide at South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Tracy Simon, full-time health aide to part-time health aide at St. Marys Area High School
- Nicole Smith, tutor at Bennetts Valley Elementary School to tutor at South St. Marys Street Elementary School
Transportation
574 Caine Road in Weedville was approved as a SMASD bus stop.